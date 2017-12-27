A team of police conducting inquest at the crime spot where the charred remains of a woman wev found in the backyard of her residence at Amabalamukku on Tuesday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman’s charred corpse was found in the backyard of her residence at Ambalamukku in the heart of the city in mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning.

The Peroorkada police identified the deceased as Deepa Asok, a resident of Dwaraka, Mannadi lane, Ambalamukku. According to the police, the body was found around 8 am by the neighbours near a place where she used to burn waste materials. The victim, who was a home-maker, was living along with her son Akshay while her husband is in Muscat.

She also leaves behind a daughter Anakha who is married and settled in Dubai. The police suspect it is a murder. As per the statement of her son, he was not present at the residence at the time of the incident. Akshay is being questioned by the police as Deepa was staying along with him for quite some time.

Speaking to Express, Peroorkada CI K Stuart Keeler said they are yet to ascertain the cause of death. “Efforts are on to find out the mystery behind it. We are not ruling out it is a murder. In fact, we are investigating it from all angles. On interrogation, her son said he was not in good terms with her.

He keeps on saying Deepa was missing from home since Monday noon. When he returned home around 10 pm on Monday after watching a film, she was found missing. Though he enquired, he thought she might have gone to some relative’s residence. However, we will soon find out the reason of death,” he said.

The police said they did not get any physical evidence so far. The body has now been shifted to the morgue of Medical College Hospital for the post-mortem.