Ockhi damage pegged at Rs 253 cr
Published: 28th December 2017

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has pegged the losses due to cyclone Ockhi in the capital at ` 253.87 crore.
A report containing the details of the losses in the district was handed over to the Central delegation by District Collector K Vasuki.
While the agricultural sector faced a loss of Rs 7.19 crore, the fisheries sector lost Rs 6.37 crore. The Collector presented the details of the damage with the support of detailed statistics and pictorial evidence.
Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) P H Kurian and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.