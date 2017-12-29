THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of junior doctors calling an indefinite strike from Friday, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital said all arrangements have been made so the patients do not have any issues.

Hospital superintendent Dr M S Sharmad said all the department heads have been directed to make alternative arrangements. Apart from this, he said that the doctors who are on leave have been asked to join duty immediately.

He said the strike notice was only given at 430 pm on Thursday, just a few minutes before the closing of the office. Normally, the notice for any strike is given well in advance and a notice in such a short time would only pose difficulties for all. Hundreds of patients come from far away places and many of then might have reached the city on Thursday itself, he said and added the strike will affect these patients. However, Sharmad said there was nothing to worry as all arrangements have been made.