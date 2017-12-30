THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team probing the Ambalamukku murder case has said the accused Akshay had also set fire to the mobile phone and dress materials of his mother and victim Deepa Asok to destroy the evidence.

According to Peroorkada CI Stuart Keeler who led the probe, 22-year-old Akshay destroyed the mobile phones and tried to cover up the case initially as if to make it appear the murder of his mother was committed by someone else. However, he himself revealed the truth during interrogation. The police will also take him into custody again seeking custody application in the court. He will also be brought to the spot for evidence collection. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

The police said family issues were the prime reason for the murder. Akshay’s’ father Asok and Deepa were not on good terms for the past few years. Deepa was working as an LIC agent against the wishes of Asok and Akshay. Akshay reportedly told the police Deepa had some relationships and he had quarrelled with her several times on that issue.

This also developed his enmity that culminated in the murder. Akshay had recorded a few conversations between his mother and some other person and had forwarded it to his sister and father who are abroad. On the day of the murder, Akshay had asked for money to pay the fees. But she refused to pay him and told him to ask his father. This led to a verbal spat and at last to murder.

Fifty-year-old Deepa’s charred body was found in the backyard of her Mannadi Lane residence near Ambalamukku on December 26. According to the police, Akshay burnt the body using kerosene at the place where his mother used to burn garbage.

On December 25, he had called up his sister and relatives to tell his mother was missing. The following day he told them she was still missing. The police became suspicious about Akshay after he started making contradictory statements while being questioned.