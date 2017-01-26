THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine a bride floating down the aisle, surrounded by the blue tranquil sea. All set to take the plunge and giving a touch of adventure to their D-day, are Nikhil Pawar and Eunika Pogran, who will be tying the knot underwater today.

The groom from Maharashtra and the bride from Slovakia wanted to do something unique, which drew them to Bond Safari Kovalam, an initiative started to bring state of the art diving experience to India. “It was their long cherished dream to get married in a special way,” says Jackson, managing partner, Bond Safari Kovalam.

The couple will be exchanging vows against the impressive backdrop of corals and colourful schools of fish. “Across the world, such weddings are very popular and we are the first one to conduct an underwater wedding in India. They picked Kovalam because it’s considered a great tourist and wedding destination,” adds Jackson.

Underwater weddings follow a simple format without going for any religious customs. First, the bride and groom will dive into the sea in their fineries and scuba gear. “There will be a decorated platform underwater where they will stand.

There will not be any religious rituals underwater and the wedding will be conducted in accordance with nature. There will be printed questions that are part of all weddings. They will be shown to the bride and groom to which they will say ‘I do’ through sign language,” says Jackson. After that, they will exchange the rings and specially-designed garlands made of shells. “There will be around ten people watching the event,” adds Jackson.