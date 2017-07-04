THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to speed up appointment of SC/ST candidates through special recruitment. A high-level review meeting on Monday has asked the Public Service Commission to furnish a report on vacancies reported but not filled, within a week.

Addressing a review meeting called to assess the progress of appointments to government departments through special recruitment, the Chief Minister directed secretaries to avoid delay in appointment to SC/ST candidates based on reservation. Lack of representation of candidates from these categories should be resolved soon.



Pinarayi asked all departments to give priority consideration to appointments through special recruitment. There should be regular reviews. Also, vacancies should be reported to PSC without delay. The Commission should not delay appointments to reported vacancies. If there are no posts, supernumerary posts should be created, Pinarayi said while directing to prepare the software for review.

The official-level review committee should meet on a regular basis. The Chief Minister-led review panel will hold meeting every six months.



Lapses in reporting vacancies

At the meeting, SC/ST Minister A K Balan pointed out that there are lapses from the part of certain departments in reporting vacancies to the PSC. Even after reporting there’s delay in publishing the rank list. Deputy Speaker V Sasi, former minister A P Anil Kumar, MLAs Purushan Kadalundi, C K Asha, V P Sajeendran, Kovoor Kunjumon, Chittayam Gopakumar, PSC secretary Saju George, GAD secretary Manoj Joshi and additional chief secretaries K M Abraham, V S Senthil and Paul Antony also attended the meeting. As reported till January 1, 2017 appointments to 871 posts meant for SC/ST candidates are pending.

