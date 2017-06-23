THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ashok Kumar Thekkan and P K Beena, senior officer couple in the Agriculture Department, on Thursday were suspended as part of the probe into the `13.65 crore seed scam.

The action by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar followed an inquiry by the internal Special Vigilance Cell which found major irregularities in the purchase of seeds from a private agency for distribution to farmers. The officers’ decision to reject the seeds developed by the Kerala State Seed Development Authority resulted in the loss. The department had recommended action against 16 other officers involved in the scam.

Departmental action has been recommended against Assistant Directors, M D Thilakan, T Usha, Honey Mathews and K J Anil as well as Agriculture Officers, Shajan Mathew, M S Saneesh and V V Rajeevan. Besides, two serving officers, S Pushpakumari and Lincy Xavier, should be proceeded against for renewing the licence of the private company without necessary checks.

The report has recommended Vigilance cases against a few retired officers, including V V Pushpangadan, A I Ramakrishnan, Sunnykutty M Kurian, P A Elsy and T Ranjana Damodara.