THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Meeting Of KPCC office-bearers and DCC presidents will be held at Indira Bhavan here on June 28 to discuss plans for fanning out the recently kickstarted ‘Indira family conclaves’ at the booth level in all districts.

The conclaves, devised as part of the Indira Gandhi birth centenary fete and as a platform to highlight the lapses of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government, will be on a fast track as the deadline for its conduct ends in July. KPCC president M M Hassan said the meeting next Wednesday will deliberate on the procedure to be adopted to address complaints regarding the Congress membership list finalised by various DCCs recently.

Sudarsan Nachiappan ex-MP, who is the returning officer for the Congress membership drive and elections, and assistant returning officers will attend the meet. AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will attend the ‘Indira family conclaves’ in Palakkad district on July 7.