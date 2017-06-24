THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A teenaged boy and his grandmother along with their driver were killed on Friday when a KSRTC bus rammed the car they were travelling in at Manjadimoodu near Vembayam on the MC Road.

The mishap occurred at a highly accident-prone spot, police said. The deceased are Jerin,13, and Eliyamma,70, ‘Kurumbilathu thundil’, Venmani near Pandalam and Binu,34, also from Pandalam. Jerin’s parents Philippose and Suja,who were among the occupants of the ill-fated car,have been admitted to hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the accident took place around 10.30 am when the Maruti Alto en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Pandalam collided with the Pathanamthitta-bound KSRTC bus which skidded off the waterlogged road. In the ensuing impact, the car toppled over. The people and police managed to extricate the five occupants from the mangled car. Though the injured were rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital,Jerin, Eliyamma and Binu succumbed to injuries.