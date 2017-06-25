THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PATHANAMTHITTA: The new gold covered flag mast at Sabarimala temple was found vandalised on Sunday within hours of its installation ceremony.

The golden base of the flag post was discoloured in parts due to alleged application of chemicals. Visuals captured in CCTV cameras showed three miscreants pouring an unidentified liquid on the base of the flag post.

Following the incident, the police registered a case and scrutinised people and vehicles returning from Sabarimala. Three people were taken into custody from Pampa town of the Pathanamthitta district and were interrogated.

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said he suspected it was a personal Personal enmity and vengeance between the workers who were hired for installing the flagpost. However, Travancor Devaswom Board member Ajay Tharayil refuted the claims.

The old flag mast was dismantled on February 16 and the foundation for the new one was laid on April 7, this year.