THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Thomas Chandy will flag off the ‘Minnal’ services of KSRTC at Thampanoor KSRTC bus station at 3 pm on Wednesday. As the name suggests, these buses will have limited stops and will reach their destinations faster than other super-class services. The fares will be the same as that of the super-class services.

The services from Thiruvananthapuram will be to Kattappana, Kasargod, Sulthan Bathery, Palakkad, Munnar, Mananthavady, Palakkad via Kottayam and Kannur. Besides, there will be services in the Palakkad-Mangalapuram route and Palakkad- Kumili route. Reservation facility can be availed for daily services.

Social security Mission’s gesture to Amalu

T’Puram: The State Social Security Mission under the Social Justice Department will bear the educational expenses of Amalu, daughter of Joy, the farmer who committed suicide at the Chempanodu Village office. Social Justice and Health Minister K K Shylaja said she had rang up Amalu and promised her the Mission would bear all the educational expenses.