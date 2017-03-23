THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of an increase in the crime against women and children, the state police have decided to strengthen the functioning of the women helpdesk, pink police and emergency helpline numbers. ‘Express’ takes a look at how effective and operational are the helpdesk and the other helpline numbers in the capital.

Last week, a state-of-the-art policewoman helpdesk began functioning at Technopark. The helpdesk evoked overwhelming response from the women techies working in the various companies in the IT park. The desk was set up to ensure the safety of the women working in the park.



Since it began functioning the desk has registered four cases based on distress calls with the local police. But all the cases were non criminal in nature.

Speaking to ‘Express’, A Pramod Kumar, ACP, Kazhakoottam Cybercity division, said the helpdesk has received an enormous response. The women techies are co-operating with those manning the helpdesk. “We do receive a lot of enquiries everyday. So far, the complaints received are mostly against the managements of the companies they work with for non-payment of salaries,” Kumar said.



Two women police officers, well-versed in English and Hindi, have been deputed at the helpdesk. A jeep was also commissioned on the occasion to strengthen patrolling on the IT park premises. The demand for a full-fledged woman helpdesk was raised by Prathidwani, the cultural forum of Technopark employees, following the death of Infosys employee Rasila Raju in Pune.

‘Exclusive police control room on the anvil’

Police said a special control room is likely to be set up in the park to facilitate round the clock surveillance in and around Kazhakoottam. An increase in the number of employees at the IT park necessitated the control room.

According to Pramod Kumar, the Cybercity division is awaiting government’s nod for the proposal. “Though a specific date hasn’t been fixed, the control room will soon become a reality. Some formalities related to funds need to be addressed,” he added.

Faulty phone lines

The number 1515 is still inactive. A few weeks back, technical glitches forced the number to go offline. When Express dialled the number the call got connected only after repeated attempts.

In his facebook post, State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Wednesday admitted that there are issues with the number.

The post

“I feel so sad that till date the BSNL could not rectify the fault associated with the number 1515. Even now calls made from service providers other than BSNL are landing here and there. BSNL should display some social responsibility and take proactive steps to set the lines right so that our sisters, daughters and mothers can take full advantage of the facilities. I also wanted to tell all of you that 1515 should be dialled only in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kollam and Thrissur. It will not serve much purpose if dialled from other places than these six places mentioned above.”

Meanwhile, the city control room officers say, they receive at least 100 calls everyday and the pink police teams reacted efficiently every time. Of the 100, 50 are distress calls while the remaining were just enquiries.

Three pink police units patrol three routes in the city.

“All the units of the pink police are functioning well. Our team is responding quickly to distress calls. A total number of 32 women police officers have been deployed for pink patrol,” said V Suresh Kumar, Control Room ACP.

The patrol cars have been equipped with GPS tracking devices as well as cameras. The cameras relay visuals to the city police control room continuously and this enables those concerned to deploy additional forces whenever necessary. The patrols function from 8 am to 8 pm.

The vehicles are stationed in three regions, viz., Kazhakoottam and nearby areas with special focus on Technopark, the Fort region, and other parts of the Thiruvananthapuram city limits which include Vellayambalam, Vazhuthacaud Kowdiar and Peroorkada.