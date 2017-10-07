Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical Education Department gets Rs 34.31 crore

Health Minister K K Shylaja said on Friday that administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 34.31 crore has been given for various developments in the Medical Education Department.

Published: 07th October 2017 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2017 09:35 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shylaja said on Friday that administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 34.31 crore has been given for various developments in the Medical Education Department.

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 17 lakh has been approved for the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The amount will be used for modernising various wards, buying and repairing equipment for the departments of radiology, biochemistry, radiotherapy, cardiology, orthopaedics, ENT and gastro surgery.

An amount of Rs 3.30 crore has been approved for the Alappuzha Medical college and Rs 5.09 crore for the Kottayam Medical College. In Alappuzha Medical College, the amount has been given for modifying the surgery unit, pharmacy building and repairing medical equipment. The amount for Kottayam Medical College will be used for modernising the Cancer Care Centre ward and improving the central oxygen facility.

