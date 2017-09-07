THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year, Kanakakkunnu Palace, one of the important venues of Onam Week celebrations organised by the Tourism Department, has a variety treat for Onam revelers.

A massive and majestic mural painting showcased at the palace titled ‘Aayiram Pookkalal Oru Mahabali Katha’ has won critical acclaim. The painting, on a seven metre long and three-metre wide canvas, depicts the various incidents from Mahabali’s story. The painting which adheres to the traditional Kerala mural style gives retells the myth of Mahabali in a captivating manner.

The painting has emerged as one of the most attractive elements of this year’s Onam Week celebrations in the capital. Visitors are also seen taking selfies in the background of the mural. The art work was prepared by the Guernica Art Gallery based in Kozhikode. Also depicted in the mural are the preparations and celebrations of the 10-day-long state festival. Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran unveiled the artwork the other day. The function was attended by Tourism Director P Balakiran.



Guernica Art Gallery’s other famous works include ‘Painting Tribute to Legendary Cricketer-200 not out’; saluting Sachin Tendulkar, and ‘Ayurveda’, the theme painting for the Global Ayurveda Festival.

The Onam mural was painted by artists K Sumesh, Dileep, Anoop and Shaju N under the guidance of gallery’s concept and art head K P Mehrab Bachan. The research for the painting was done by Sandeep Aalinkeeli. It took two months for the artists to complete the work.