THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom here, has been adjudged the best government school in the country in the ‘EducationWorld India School Rankings 2017’. Nine other schools in the state have also found a place in the top 10 rankings under various categories.There are four other entrants from Kerala in the country’s ‘Top 10 Government Day Schools’ category. They are GVHSS for Girls Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (No 3); Kendriya Vidyalaya, West Palakkad (No 7) Kendriya Vidyalaya, Purantattukara, Thrissur (No 8) and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Keltron Nagar, Kannur (No 9).

In the ‘Top 10 Government Boarding Schools’ category, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chendayad (Kannur), Chennithala (Alappuzha) and Neriamangalam (Ernakulam) have been ranked third, fourth and seventh places respectively.While Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, clinched the all-India ninth spot in the ‘Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category, Sadhbavana World School, Kozhikode landed in the eighth spot in the nationwide ‘International Day Schools’ category.

Elaborate survey

The survey was commissioned by the country’s leading education news magazine EducationWorld. A total of 12,367 parents, teachers, principals, educationists and senior students in 27 cities were interviewed over a period of four months by the market research company C fore to rate and rank 1,000 of the country’s most well-known schools against 14 parameters of education excellence.

The parameters were academic reputation, community service, competence of faculty, individual attention to students, leadership and management quality, life skills education and conflict management, co-curricular education, internationalism, parental involvement, teacher welfare and development, value for money, sports education, safety and hygiene and infrastructure provision

Kerala rankings

St Thomas School here was adjudged No 1 in the ‘Co-ed Boarding Schools’ category. Peevees Public School, Malappuram, and Mar Thoma Residential School, Tiruvalla, bagged second and third spots respectively. In the ‘Co-ed Day School’ category, Rajagiri Public School, Kalamasssery, emerged on top. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, and Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kochi, bagged second and third spots. Two schools from Thiruvananthapuram were the winners in the ‘Boys Day Schools’ category. While Loyola School emerged on top, St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School clinched the second spot. In the ‘Co-ed Cum Boarding Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam bagged the top slot. The Choice School, Kochi, and St Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kochi, took second and third spots.