THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakoottam police on Monday nabbed a 35-year-old history-sheeter who gave police the slip after allegedly stabbing a civil police officer at Menamkulam.

The accused has been identified as Ani alias Urutha Ani of Kazhakoottam. According to the police, Ani is an accused in several criminal cases.

He gave the police the slip when the latter tried to arrest him at a ground near Kinfra Apparel Park.

But he went absconding after stabbing the civil police officer Mahesh. Later, a special shadow police team was constituted by the City Police Commissioner P Prakash.The police said Ani was hiding in the coastal areas of Kanjiramkulam and Poovar and was nabbed following a tip-off. Ani was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.