THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private buses should not halt at the East Fort bus stand for more than three minutes, the district administration decided on Monday.The space is the bus bay of the KSRTC and private buses can neither park here nor halt for more than three minutes, a meeting chaired by District Collector K Vasuki decided. The permits of private bus operators who defy Monday’s decision will be cancelled, the district administration said.

The East Fort bus station has been at the centre of a controversy in recent weeks following a stand-off between the KSRTC and private bus operators over the latter’s right to use the station. Monday’s meeting also decided to explore the possibility of providing stops to private buses near Vettimurichakotta and the Civil Supplies building at East Fort. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken only after detailed discussions.