THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the new generation of journalists to be more responsible in their work. Inaugurating the sixth state conference of the Senior Journalists Forum, Kerala, here on Wednesday he said young journalists should realise the significance of the issue they handle.

He also opined that the senior journalists could give necessary advise to the young generation. Referring to the killing of Gauri Lankesh, he said protest was mounting against the caste and communalist forces who had killed her for steadfastly writing against fascist forces.

“The killing of Gauri Lankesh was a signal to the progressive forces that they would not be spared if they continue to work against fascism. Weapon is used to counter ideas,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the murderers of Kalburgi could not be brought to justice even after two years

He said it was shameful that the campaign being unleashed through social media that journalists like Gauri Lankesh deserved to be killed. There are threats to historians like Ramachandra Guha for airing protest against the fascist forces.

M T Vasudevan Nair was targeted for criticising demonetization. Director Kamal was attacked on the national anthem issue. Now, a Sangh Parivar leader is asking artistes to conduct ‘ Mrithyunjaya homam’ for prolonging their lives.He said the media should be able to uphold the secular values when they are being challenged. The Chief Minister also distributed membership to five senior journalists in the Senior Journalists Health protection scheme and Aster Medi City privilege card.