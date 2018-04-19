THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vowstay App, a travel app designed to book hotel rooms anywhere in Kerala was launched in the city. The app comes as a relief to countless tourists in helping them choose hotels, resorts and homestays as per their requirement.

The app was unveiled by city-based Vowstay Specialty Stays. According to its developers, one of the prime advantages of the app is that it helps in exploring destinations as well.

“A traveller can explore all destinations in Kerala, on a district-wise basis, and the listings will have detailed descriptions and photos of the destinations. All the 650 tourist destinations in Kerala are perfectly linked with Google Maps and anyone would be able to easily route their destinations through this app. It also provides nearby hotel bookings to all these tourist spots,” says Jebi Isaac Muttuvelil, Director, Vowstay Specialty Stays. The Vowstay App also provides better stay options with best competitive rates, the director of the company said.

“We have already tied up with more than 1000 hotels across Kerala. Our plan is to have tie-ups with 2000 hotels by the end of 2018,” said Sunil Kumar T K, Director, Vowstay Specialty Stays. As an introductory offer, the company would also offer up to 65 percent discount in the market prices at select 200 hotels. The offer will be passed on to those who make early bookings.