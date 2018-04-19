THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is a time when a lot of theatre groups are coming up with experimental subjects. Joining the fray is ‘A Place for Theatre’, a group of amateur theatre activists, who bring out new forms of dramas. This group has been conducting street plays on subjects like fascism, portraying the elements of contemporary political challenges.

The members of this group recently staged a play ‘Pets of Anarchy’ at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram which was highly appreciated by the public. It will be staged again in the street play fest to be held in Palakkad on April 28.

‘Pets of Anarchy’ is an adaptation of Franck Pavloff’s work ‘Brown Morning’ which is not just about political tyranny and individual rights, but also brings out many anti-fascism elements.

Scripted by Premjith Suresh Babu and directed by Sam George, it is apt to be presented as a street play where the audience can also be involved. With this intention, George has directed the play. “When we staged it for the first time, the audience found the play entertaining and interesting,” he told Express. “As it is done on the streets, the audience can relate more to the artists. So, we are trying to introduce the play everywhere possible so people can enjoy it.”

The main highlight of the play is its theme which talks about the fascist administration. There are many things which people often tend to forget and they turn a blind eye to the activities carried out by the administration. But afterwards, these incidents become a threat to them. All these issues sprout from trivial things and later grow into something big. People are often voiceless and, in the end as they follow the rules and regulations imposed on them by the administration without knowing its actual benefit for them, they end up in danger, he explained.

In the play, there are two protagonists - John and Peter - who represent the common man. One has a cat and the other has a dog. The issue of racism is addressed through the colour of the animals. Both of them are selfish and live in luxury. Because of this, they don’t bother about other people. In their life, the impacts of the administration come all of a sudden. Their individual liberty is lost. They become patriotic but at the end, they move more into the world of darkness. This play is like a protest where people don’t have any emotions left.

Besides staging street plays and dramas, the theatre group conducts summer camps for children under their project ‘Our responsibility for children’ where kids are given classes in theatre and acting.