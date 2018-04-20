THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now gear up to be enchanted by street plays and magic as the Haritha Vismaya Ananthapuri journeys into your ward. This unique awareness mission which envisages to spread a cluster of messages through street plays and magic was launched by Mayor V K Prasanth the other day at Kazhakoottam.The programme organised in association with the Academy of Magical Sciences intends to create awareness about waste management, water conservation, prevention of epidemic fever and the importance of following the green protocol. The awareness rally which covers three wards per day will be taken out across all the hundred wards.

Corporation Health Standing Committee chairman K Sreekumar presided over the function. Magic Academy director Gopinath Muthukad delivered the keynote address. Health officer Dr D Sasikumar, Health Supervisors Alexander and Ushakaran spoke at the event. The programme will be held until May 21. The concluding ceremony will be held at the Putharikandam maidan in East Fort on May 22.

A collection vehicle of the Swap Shop will accompany the awareness rally. Residents can drop off articles in working condition at Swap Shops which will later be made available to other residents free of cost. Apart from spreading the message about Swap Shops, the vehicle will collect reusable articles from city residents. Any article in working condition like electronic goods, toys and clothes could be handed over. The articles thus collected will be distributed at the concluding ceremony on May 22.