The coastal belt between Valiyathura and Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district witnessed sea erosion on Friday evening. Several houses were damaged in the coastal belt.A scene from Kuzhivilakam at Valiyathura | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strong waves lashed the coastal areas of the district on Friday, damaging houses. Several houses were damaged by the waves in Kazhivilakom and Karuppayi Road areas in Valiyathura and Anchuthengu in Chirayinkeezhu further up the coast. The district administration is taking steps to open relief camps. As many as 11 houses were damaged in Anchuthengu.

Sub-Collector K Imbasekhar visited the area and promised emergency assistance to the affected. He instructed the Chirayinkeezhu tahsildar to take steps to open relief camps in the area. The state government had issued a strong warning on Thursday night that massive waves were expected to lash the Kerala coast on Saturday and Sunday.

In an advisory to fishermen, coastal communities and tourists, the government said the coasts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod were likely to be hit between 8.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday. Waves would lash at heights of 2.5 to three metres, according to the warning which urged fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution as the seas are expected turn rougher during high tide.