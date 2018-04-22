THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capitalist forces have commercialised the innovations in science and technology, said State Higher Education Council chairman Rajan Gurukkal. He was speaking after inaugurating the district conference of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad on Saturday.

“Genomics and physics are just products for capitalist forces. They have made smart young employees mere robots. Corporates also engage in depoliticising the young generation,” he said. “Aerodynamics is the science behind a flying plane. Claims that these were ancient Indian innovations are nothing but spreading of superstitions.

Science is truth proven by experiments. People’s science movements should take the lead to take science to the common man,” he added. District president Santhosh Erath presided over the function. Reception committee convenor V K Nandanan welcomed the gathering and district secretary Shibu Aruvippuram proposed the vote of thanks.