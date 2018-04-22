THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police on Saturday nabbed a 20-year-old for allegedly possessing various high-end drugs including cocaine and hashish. The police identified the arrested as Vipin aka Kannan of Kadinamkulam.According to the police, Vipin was the main source of drug supply in the city. He was arrested based on the information provided by Dominic who was taken into custody by the police at Menamkulam on Friday for allegedly supplying ganja. Apart from hashish and cocaine, the police also recovered methamphetamine, also called meth, a party drug.

The police said the seizure cemented the fact the demand for the high-end drugs is increasing day by day in the city. The suppliers used to bring the substances from Bengaluru through carriers. Most of the carriers are Malayali students studying in Bengaluru. According to P Prakash, city police commissioner, the police has received vital information about the carriers who bring the substances to the state. He also said they will be arrested soon. Vipin was later remanded in the judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.