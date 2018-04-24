THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Venjaramoodu police were kept on tenterhooks for hours on Monday after five inmates of a girls’ shelter home went missing. The girls, who were being rehabilitated at the shelter home located 2 km from the town, were reported missing since morning. After being alerted, the Venjaramoodu police passed on the information to neighbouring stations.

One of the girls, who had turned 18, went to her home at Anchuthengu, while the four others, who were minors, were nabbed from Attingal after being tipped off by a local. The Venjaramoodu police said the girls, who didn’t want to go home, eloped from the shelter home. While one of the girls went to her house, the rest were planning to go elsewhere and sought the mobile phone of a local person to make a call. The person grew suspicious and alerted the police.