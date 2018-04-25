THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vanchiyoor Police on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old man who has been evading arrest after fatally stabbing his son-in-law when the latter came to visit his wife at a private hospital in the city on April 15. Udaya Kumar of Kalliyur was arrested from the city when he landed here from his hideout in Tamil Nadu.The murder happened when of Krishna Kumar who had married Uday’s elder daughter came to visit his wife who had delivered a baby.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, Udaya and his son-in-law had an argument at the hospital, and he drew his knife and stabbed Krishna and a friend who had accompanied him. Krishna suffered deep stab wounds on the left side of his chest and died on the spot.The accused then escaped to Tamil Nadu where he was hiding. It was upon his return he was picked up by the police.