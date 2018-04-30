Scripting new innings in Kuwait

Adwaidh Rajan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An untimely shoulder injury and a lack of job security at home were what forced cricketer Deepak Muralidharan to travel to Kuwait in search of an alternative career. However, three years on, as the Gulf country records its most illustrious chapter in their cricket history, Deepak is a big part of that achievement.

On Friday, Kuwait defeated Saudi Arabia by five runs to claim the third qualification spot from the western subregion to progress to the ICC World Twenty20 Asia Finals along with UAE and Qatar. The historic win puts Kuwait on its way in the long road to qualify for the 2020 ICC World T20 to be held in Australia.

And Deepak, hailing from Sreekariyam in Thiruvananthapuram, played a major role serving as the trainer for the national team during the tournament as part of South African star Herschelle Gibbs' coaching staff. "It is a great moment for cricket in this country. We were the underdogs to qualify for the next phase," said Deepak.

"UAE and Qatar were the strong sides with good experience. But our boys gave a good account of themselves. I am enjoying my time with the boys, but we can still aim higher," said Deepak, who represented the Kerala state cricket team in various age levels between Under-17 and Under-25.

He also represented the state team under the leadership of Sony Cheruvathur at the Buchi Babu Trophy until the shoulder injury curtailed his career. "I was finding it difficult to get opportunities when India women's fielding coach Biju George suggested me to give it a try in Kuwait," said the 29-year-old.

Biju, who had previously coached Kuwait, put him in touch with Petrofac cricket team in Kuwait for whom Deepak started playing domestic tournaments from April 2015. Deepak would have liked to be on the field rather than in the dugout when Kuwait qualified for the second phase, but a technical snag did not allow him to play until next month.

"You have to reside in Kuwait for more than three years to be eligible to play for Kuwait which means I can only start playing after April 2018. As I had developed a liking for coaching, they asked me to join the coaching staff instead," said Deepak, who is hopeful of playing for the country in the upcoming tournaments.

"I also assist the team in fielding drills which I enjoy," said Deepak. However, the highlight of the stint has been the opportunity to work up close with Proteas legend Gibbs. "He is a huge star of international cricket and I believe I have learnt a lot from him during the last couple of months," said Deepak.

Three other cricketers from Kerala --Arjun Mahesh, Mohammed Farook and Sajith Kalam -- were also part of the national team. "We have a lot of Sri Lankan and Pakistani expats who play cricket regularly. The locals are picking up the game and I see a good future for the sport here," Deepak said.