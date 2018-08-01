Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Administration on damage-control mode

 The sudden outburst of rain on Monday night and Tuesday had wrecked havoc in many parts of the district. 

Published: 01st August 2018 03:50 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the meteorological department predicting more rain spells, District Collector K Vasuki said the district administration has ensured immediate relief measures for addressing rain-related calamities. According to her, while 24-hour control rooms have started functioning at six taluks in the district, special officers have been appointed at the taluk-level for coordinating the disaster relief activities.
“If a situation arises wherein relief camps have to be opened, Supplyco and Horticrop have been asked to supply necessary food items there. In places were power disruption was reported, KSEB has been asked to restore the same,” said Vasuki. The collector further added as Thycadu, Jagathy and Karakkadu were more prone to waterlogging. The Thiruvananthapuram Tahsildar has been asked to relocate the families that were facing flood threat. 

“As I received a report that some families residing at Goods Yard Colony near Kadakampally Taluk were affected by flooding, I have asked the officers concerned to relocate them. An advisory has also been issued to people living near water bodies to remain cautious against the rising water level,” adds Vasuki. 
Earlier, the collector along with Assistant Collector G Priyanka and Disaster Management Deputy Collector Anu S Nair paid a visit to places like SS Kovil Road, Karimadom Colony and Manakkadu where waterlogging was reported. She also held talks with traders there and visited those houses which were affected by waterlogging.

