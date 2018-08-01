Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Draft voters’ list to be published on September 1

With the draft of the voters’ list to be published on September 1, steps will be taken to include  those who attain 18 years as on January 1, 2019 or before. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the draft of the voters’ list to be published on September 1, steps will be taken to include  those who attain 18 years as on January 1, 2019 or before. Provisions will also be made to effect legal changes required.

Rights/opposition to the draft voters’ list will be accepted from September 1 to October 31 and settled before November 30. The final voters’ list will be published on January 4, 2019.

Renewal proceedings are being started to produce a comprehensive list including all the rightful persons. The list will exclude the names of those who have passed away, changed residences permanently, got in without proper documentation and those with more than one entry.

Representatives of political parties are to provide the relevant information to the electoral officer concerned (Tahlisdar/BLO). Instances of people belonging to the transgender community, differently-abled, weak and ailing missing out on the voters’ list should be brought to the attention of the authorities.
During the renewal of the voters’ list, political parties should cooperate with the booth level officer and should appoint a booth level agent in each booth.

