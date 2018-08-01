Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign visits for ITI students soon; Singapore first destination

Labour Department officers said students who excelled in the ‘India Skills- Kerala-2018’ competition will be sent to Singapore.

Published: 01st August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In a novel effort to raise the quality of education in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the state, the government is set to send the students abroad for industrial visits.
The programme aims to develop the human and social capital, contribute towards community development and enhance capabilities for skill development and vocational training in the state.

As the first step, 45 students from selected ITIs will be sent to Singapore in the second week of September. In a statement, Labour Department officers said students who excelled in the ‘India Skills- Kerala-2018’ competition will be sent to Singapore, where they will undergo a special training in skill development and entrepreneurship under the aegis of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) -Singapore. The one-week training will also give impetus to the students’ personality development.

ITE Education Services (ITEES), a subsidiary of ITE, Singapore, has been offering consultancy and training services in skills development and vocational training to more than 25 countries.“Three ITEs of Singapore were formed in 1992 and the institutes have succeeded in producing talents in skill development across the globe. Hence, a week of residential training at the centres will provide a major boost to the students. Moreover, the students will be awarded certificates of ITE which are recognised across the world,” Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said in a statement.

Teachers will also accompany the students. In the coming years, the government will take steps to send more students to European countries, including the UK and Germany.In the past two years, the education system in ITIs in the state witnessed a revolutionary change. Efforts are on to upgrade 10 ITIs at Dhanuvachapuram, Chandanathoppu, Chengannur, Kattappana, Ettumanoor, Chalakudi, Malampuzha, Koyilandi, Kannur and Kayyur to international standards. “Not only in terms of infrastructure, the curriculum will also be upgraded to higher standards. This will further enhance the quality of academics which could yield good results,” Ramakrishnan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITI students Foreign visits ITE Education Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century