Stuck and stranded in heavy rain

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Heavy rains that lashed the city threw traffic out of gear. Huge bottlenecks were seen across the main stretches giving commuters a harrowing time. For travelling a distance of 2 km, it took more than one hour and vehicles were seen moving bumper to bumper. Adding to the woes was the procession carried out by the Vyapari Vyavasai Samithi, a trade body supported by the CPM. MG Road, the favourite spot for all agitators and the main artery that connects the city from all directions, was choked leading to serpentine queues. Those who were leading the procession did not show the courtesy to call it off, considering the misery of commuters, either.

Meanwhile, a huge trunk of a tree fell down near Kerala University resulting in further snarls as a portion of the road had to be blocked. People were stranded after call taxis and autorickshaw services were not available. And, the ones that conducted services charged exorbitantly trying to reap the benefits of the rain and the shortage of vehicles.

Rajendran Nair, who is working with a private bank in the city, told Express that rains thwarted his plans. “I had to get out of my office to take my daughter back home as the sudden holiday announcement unsettled my plans. The traffic snarl coupled with the protest march put the road traffic off gear and I had to suffer for more than two hours to reach a distance of hardly four km,” he adds.