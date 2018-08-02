Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A decade of great service

Autcare 2018 will mark the 10th anniversary of SSA’s South Urban Resource Centre (URC) at Satram School.

Published: 02nd August 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

The class rooms of South Urban Resource Centre at Satram School

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With a mission to spread awareness about autism, the Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan’s South Urban Resource Centre (URC) at Satram  School, Fort, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a wide array of programmes. The dignitaries present at the occasion spoke about how we can help autistic children lead a normal life.

Mayor V K Prasanth said, “It is not only just the parents who should be responsible for the safety and security of these children but for each of us. I promise all support from the part of the Corporation.”
The centre has been providing different kinds of services such as speech therapy, physiotherapy, sensory integration therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, behaviour modification, academic activities, training in band, dance and aerobics and counselling.

Known to be the first autism centre under the Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan’s South Urban resource centre (URC), the school, started with just seven children, now provides training to around 82 autistic children with the help of four teachers.V S Sivakumar MLA, SSA chairman Unnikrishnan S  and  District panchayat president  V K Madhu attended the function.

One-year programme

The one-year programme, Autcare-2018, aims to support autistic children by training them in various fields. “Through the programme, we intend to give the children all facilities so that we can make them ‘pupils of determination,” said A Najeeb, block programme officer,  South URC. The year-long event will start this month with special programmes for each month. This includes  ‘Ariyam Autism’ where awareness will be given to diagnosing the children at the right time.

‘Enne Ariyam’ is a data bank of autistic children which will help in their further treatment while ‘Aut Kids’ is a specially-designed workbook for autistic children. ‘Thalolam’ talks about extending the facilities and training available in the centres at their houses while ‘Ayanam’ is about visiting other autism centres and implementing those activities here.

Other programmes include ‘Vismaya’ aimed at bringing autism children to the forefront by giving them classes in painting, paper bag making and other skill development activities while   ‘Sangamam’ enables families of autistic children to get together with other families so that they can socialise.

The programme will also include sports, arts and tours. Seminars will be held for parents and a short film throwing light on the URC will also be brought out.

The centre also plans to start a sensory stimulation park in front of the autism centre to help children with the dysfunctional sensory system, which makes them hypersensitive to stimuli. An amount of Rs 1:20 crore has been earmarked for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
autism Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan Urban Resource Centre Satram  School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century