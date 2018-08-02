Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aerobic bins installed in Vellakadavu

The City Corporation has installed aerobic bins near Sulaiman Street compound at Vellakadavu to address the waste management issue in the region.

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has installed aerobic bins near Sulaiman Street compound at Vellakadavu to address the waste management issue in the region. The units were installed as part of the civic body’s ‘My city, beautiful city’ project. Mayor V K Prasanth launched the initiative as part of which six units - each of which can handle two tonnes of waste - were installed at the compound.  

There were allegations many aerobic bins installed by the Corporation are not being properly used as people prefer kitchen bins. “After a trial service by using a portable aerobic bin in these areas, we planned to install the bins for biodegradable waste management. The people residing there prefer aerobic bins to kitchen bins as they are free of cost,” said Sujith, Corporation health wing staff.

The Corporation has adopted Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting system for its bins. It is considered one of the most efficient and cost-effective waste management models. It uses a sandwich or layering technique and a single layer may hold as much as 500 kg of wet organic waste. Each bin has a capacity of two tonnes. Nature-friendly microbial consortiums and other materials are used to begin the composting process. This model is one of the most successfully run waste management models.

The Corporation headed by Mayor Prasanth has been spearheading the decentralised model of waste management. Another aerobic bin with six units is getting ready in Valiyathura which is expected to be open on August 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trivandrum City Corporation Aerobic bins Sulaiman Street waste management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century