Aerobic bins installed in Vellakadavu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has installed aerobic bins near Sulaiman Street compound at Vellakadavu to address the waste management issue in the region. The units were installed as part of the civic body’s ‘My city, beautiful city’ project. Mayor V K Prasanth launched the initiative as part of which six units - each of which can handle two tonnes of waste - were installed at the compound.

There were allegations many aerobic bins installed by the Corporation are not being properly used as people prefer kitchen bins. “After a trial service by using a portable aerobic bin in these areas, we planned to install the bins for biodegradable waste management. The people residing there prefer aerobic bins to kitchen bins as they are free of cost,” said Sujith, Corporation health wing staff.

The Corporation has adopted Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting system for its bins. It is considered one of the most efficient and cost-effective waste management models. It uses a sandwich or layering technique and a single layer may hold as much as 500 kg of wet organic waste. Each bin has a capacity of two tonnes. Nature-friendly microbial consortiums and other materials are used to begin the composting process. This model is one of the most successfully run waste management models.

The Corporation headed by Mayor Prasanth has been spearheading the decentralised model of waste management. Another aerobic bin with six units is getting ready in Valiyathura which is expected to be open on August 8.