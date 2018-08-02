Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government to enact legislation for accountability shortly

Kerala will soon enact a legislation that will hold elected representatives and bureaucracy accountable for  not performing their roles properly, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will soon enact a legislation that will hold elected representatives and bureaucracy accountable for not performing their roles properly, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.  The minister was speaking at the release of “The RTI Story - Power  to the People,” penned by activist Aruna Roy here on Wednesday.“We will become the first state to enact a comprehensive  Accountability Act. The state is also committed to the  implementation of the RTI. Whatever be the situation in  other parts of the country, we  will do our maximum to preserve and expand the legislation,” he said.

Aruna Roy said the initial euphoria over the RTI was over  and time was up for struggles to preserve it. “Earlier, a huge  movement could stall the  government’s move to amend the  Act. But it is an extremely difficult situation with the present government,” she said.Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said that Kerala is witnessing grassroot level corruption where bribe amounts are divided among administrators from top to bottom.

“The people of Kerala are a dissatisfied lot and they won’t allow continuity to a government no matter how good it is,” he said. Former chief secretary SM  Vijayanand, social activist  Nikhil Dey, and state convener of National Campaign for People’s  Right to Information Abey George attended the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
enact legislation Thomas Isaac

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century