Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Litterateurs pledge support to P Biju, Sajitha Madathil

Prominent personalities from different walks of life have expressed solidarity with state film award jury member and director P Biju and actor Sajitha Madathil.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent personalities from different walks of life have expressed solidarity with state film award jury member and director P Biju and actor Sajitha Madathil who faced attack on social media for speaking their mind on the film award function.The 158 signatories of the joint statement, including K Satchidanandan, writers N S Madhavan and Anand, said: “Fans associations of the leading actors have launched a vicious attack against them on social media and other platforms, for airing their opinions.” 

“Biju had to close his Facebook page following a volley of abuse. Sajitha too had a similar experience. We strongly condemn these attacks conducted by the virtual armies of the super stars,” it said.“Whether or not we like it, Biju, Sajitha and all others should have the freedom to express their opinion. For this, the society should have maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.he signatories include poets Kureepuzha Sreekumar, K G Sankara Pillai, writers M N Karassery, Civic Chandran, C V Balakrishnan, Sunil P Ilayidom, S Saradakutty  directors K P Kumaran and T V Chandran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
state film award jury P Biju Sajitha Madathil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century