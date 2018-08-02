Litterateurs pledge support to P Biju, Sajitha Madathil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent personalities from different walks of life have expressed solidarity with state film award jury member and director P Biju and actor Sajitha Madathil who faced attack on social media for speaking their mind on the film award function.The 158 signatories of the joint statement, including K Satchidanandan, writers N S Madhavan and Anand, said: “Fans associations of the leading actors have launched a vicious attack against them on social media and other platforms, for airing their opinions.”

“Biju had to close his Facebook page following a volley of abuse. Sajitha too had a similar experience. We strongly condemn these attacks conducted by the virtual armies of the super stars,” it said.“Whether or not we like it, Biju, Sajitha and all others should have the freedom to express their opinion. For this, the society should have maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.he signatories include poets Kureepuzha Sreekumar, K G Sankara Pillai, writers M N Karassery, Civic Chandran, C V Balakrishnan, Sunil P Ilayidom, S Saradakutty directors K P Kumaran and T V Chandran.