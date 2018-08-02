Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NoRKA inks pact with Agri Coop Bank for returnees

The NoRKA-Roots has inked an agreement with the Kerala State Agriculture and Rural Development Bank for implementing the NoRKA Department Project.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NoRKA-Roots has inked an agreement with the Kerala State Agriculture and Rural Development Bank for implementing the NoRKA Department Project for Return Emigrants, launched to help expatriate Malayalis who have lost their jobs and returned.  Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed over the memorandum of understanding to K Harikrishnan Namboothiri, chief executive officer of NoRKA Roots at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. As per the project, the expats who returned to the state after losing job will get a loan up to `20 lakh for starting new projects with 15% subsidy on the loan amount. More details are available at 1800 425 3939, 0471 233 33 39.

