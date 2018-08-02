Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State spends 16.85 per cent plan fund in the first quarter

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has spent around 16.85 per cent of the allotted plan fund in the first quarter of the current financial year. A review meeting of the plan fund expenditure of the state held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed satisfaction in the plan fund utilisation of the 16.85 per cent in the first quarter as it was 13.84 per cent in 2017 and 7.99 per cent in 2016 during this period.The state has spent around Rs 6,177.16 crore out of the total plan fund, including the Central share of Rs 37,272.99 crore in the first quarter. 

The state government would also look whether the projects which have not utilised the fund allotted due to practical difficulties would require the same again. The state government would give priority for the safety of the dams in the state for which the fund allotted under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) would effectively be used, said the Chief Minister. The meeting also noted there has been an increase in the plan fund utilisation of the local self-government institutions which utilised 17.10 per cent of the total allotted fund in the first quarter, against 11.75 per cent in 2017. 

The meeting appraised that the work of 64 projects out of the total 87 projects with a plan outlay of over Rs 10 crore, is progressing. It has also been noted 15 major projects, 104 impact projects, four Navakeralam action plan projects are underway. Further, work on the 36 KIFB projects is underway. The budget has earmarked special fund for preparing DPR of various projects. 

The Chief Minister also directed to provide necessary facilities for the National Law University. 
The meeting has also suggested a slew of measures to speed up various projects which included identifying suitable land for the Botanical Garden project in Munnar, tourism project based on the arch dam of the Idukki reservoir, zoological park in Wayanad, road connectivity to techno park and technocity from the national highway, road development projects and national waterway project. 

