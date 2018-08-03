Going chic! Khadi reloaded as glamour fabric

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Going natural is in vogue now, be it in cuisine or clothing. With people all over the world going the natural way, Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board is in the process of reinventing khadi products by giving them a new-gen touch. From being dull and humdrum, the fabric is now getting a makeover as a smart and classy option, thanks to a handful of creative minds.

After the Board’s successful launch of Khadi Purdah a year ago, the organisation is all set to manufacture ‘Khadi Jeans’. It will be launched on an experimental basis in North Kerala.“The project is getting its final touches at Payyannur. The highlight of our product will be its eco-friendliness. Khadi is friendly on skin too, besides being a comfort wear,” says T Shyam Kumar, director marketing, Khadi Board.

One of the major difficulties being faced by the Board is it can’t churn out products en masse as every piece is hand-woven and hence time-consuming. “Unlike power looms, khadi needs more time.

Nevertheless, we will no longer confine it to traditional clothing alone. We are experimenting with Khadi in tune with the changing times to tap the market,” he added.

Shobhana George, the vice-chairperson of the Board, said she is on a visit to Kannur, the mecca of khadi in Kerala, for next seven days to streamline the business and production of the Khadi garments. “Improving quality and streamlining business is essential to tap the market to the hilt as the khadi is no longer the old khadi, it has found a place in the wardrobe of the new style-concious youth in the state,” she adds. A Khadi Fashion Show was organised on Wednesday by Apparel Training and Design Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the Khadi Onam fair, showcasing how tradition and fashion can be blended with Khadi.

Staging the makeover of the khadi, emerging trends were demonstrated on the ramp by a group of young and child models in an attempt to popularise new trends in the traditional fabric.