Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Wheels to fly them to their dreams

Indus Cycling Embassy, a cycling club in the city, has been gifting cycles to girls from economically backward sections. 

Published: 03rd August 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:It is a jumbo cycle dream. To gift cycles to girls passionate about cycling. It has been only one year since the ‘Gift a Cycle’ campaign of the bicycle club in the city Indus Cycling Embassy began. And by now, around nine girls from economically weaker sections have been able to take forward their bicycle dreams with the club gifting bicycles through the campaign.

All you need to do is donate Rs 50 per month. And you are giving flight to the dreams of these ardent bicycle lovers. The club gifts cycles to girls belonging to weaker economic background.“There are many girls who know cycling but do not own a bicycle as they cannot afford it. This is what we wanted to address,” says Prakash P Gopinath, managing trustee of the club. Sunday will mark the gifting of the tenth such bicycle.

The donations are mostly from friends and club members. One can either donate Rs 50 per month or donate Rs 600 per year. “If just hundred people donate, then we can mobilise Rs 5,000. We are being given bicycles at factory rate which is Rs 4,000 per cycle. Ever since the start of this year, we have been able to gift one cycle every year,” he added. The children are identified by the Green Army which is active in the schools. With the involvement of the Green Army, the identification of the girl students passionate about cycling has been made easier. “Last year we could donate only three cycles as identifying the girls was difficult,” Prakash says. The cycles have mostly been gifted to girls studying in government schools in the city.

Set up in 2012, the club has been organising a slew of programmes including cycle rallies and giving free bicycle lessons to women. More than 70 women have been trained in cycling by the club. “We even had a 68-year-old woman learn cycling. It was only older women who came to learn cycling. We wanted to bring into the fold girls as well,” And thus the club started promoting cycling among school children, with the ‘Gift a Cycle’ campaign being just one among them.

The Club members feel that promoting cycling is akin to turning one into advocates of nature. “Promoting cycling is the promotion of a sustainable lifestyle. There is no pollution,” he says. But the most important of all is that cycling empowers girls. “Cycling helps them claim public spaces and makes them independent. It infuses a sense of courage in them,” he adds.

Earlier, only cycles were given. Starting this Sunday, a helmet will also be given. The girls gifted with cycles earlier will also be provided with helmets.What brings joy to Prakash is how the club’s concept is being adopted by other cycling clubs. “A cycling club in Punjab is set to launch a similar campaign. And that is the dream, for this campaign to spread,” he adds.

To get in touch with the club, contact 8089494442.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cycle Gift a Cycle Indus Cycling Embassy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release