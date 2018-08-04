Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

3,500 Onam fairs will begin in state: Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said a total of 3,500 Onam fairs will begin in the cooperative sector to control the price rise of essential commodities.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. (File | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said a total of 3,500 Onam fairs will begin in the cooperative sector to control the price rise of essential commodities.
The fairs will be opened for 10 days starting August 14 in all panchayats, municipalities and corporations. In all, 41 provisions will be supplied at subsidised rates. The total discount will range between Rs 750 and Rs 900.  

Consumerfed has been asked to follow a set of guidelines to ensure the quality of goods supplied.
It has been asked to conduct quality checks of the goods at government-recognised laboratories of the Cashew Export Promotion Council. “Celebrate this Onam with Consumerfed” will be the festival slogan of the organisation.      

Besides the usual 13 provisions provided at government-fixed subsidised rates, 13 other items will also be supplied on huge discounts. The commodities which will be available at the fair include payasam materials, wheat, maida flour, chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt.

All essential commodities will be supplied through Consumerfed stores at rates lower than the MRPs.
The fairs will be run by Triveni supermarkets, primary cooperative societies, Neethi Stores run by cooperatives, fishermen cooperatives, women cooperatives, SC, ST cooperative societies, district consumer cooperative stores, farmers cooperatives and consumer societies.

