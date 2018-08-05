Turtle battles for life after getting stuck

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Look what indiscriminate dumping of trash can lead to. A turtle ended up fighting to free itself after it got entangled in a churidar top that someone had discarded. The unsuspecting turtle is presumed to have snuck inside the blue cotton top that was half-submerged in slush.

But it ended up getting stuck. The ‘imprisoned’ animal was discovered by volunteers of Friends of Marine Life (FML), a Thiruvananthapuram-based marine research forum, near the Veli Pozhi (breakwater with sandbars) the other day and freed it.

‘‘A large portion of the cotton top was stuck hard in the mud, so that turtle couldn’t move an inch,’’ says FML convener Robert Panipilla. FML, which had led a massive clean-up in the region following two days of incessant downpour last week, points out that the churidar top must have washed into the region via canals or drains. ‘’This is an example of how our negligent attitude towards the environment can affect other animals,’’ Panipilla said.