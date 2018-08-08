Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has excellent development model: Dalit intellectual Kancha Ilaiah

He was speaking at the Festival of Democracy conference on Tuesday.

Dalit intellectual Kancha Ilaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala model of development is excellent, commended renowned social activist and Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah, the director of the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad. He was speaking at the Festival of Democracy conference on Tuesday. He pointed out India’s first Dalit president K R Narayanan and Dalit Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan hailed from this state.

A comparative study on health indices, educational progress and the financial situation of the Dalit community of Kerala with national parameters and the Gujarat situation is inevitable, he said. The higher education standard of the SC/ST community of Kerala has become more competitive following the English medium education from LKG up to Plus two, the Dalit activist said.

