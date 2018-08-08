Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Passenger roughed up by auto drivers near Thampanoor bus stand

A group of drivers attacked him resulting in an eye injury

Published: 08th August 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A passenger was allegedly roughed up by a group of autorickshaw drivers from near the Thampanoor KSRTC bus stand pre-paid counter on Tuesday morning. Sajith Saji, a resident of Muvattupuzha, was attacked when he complained to some of the auto drivers that he was overcharged the last time he visited the city. Hearing this, a group of drivers, including the one whom Sajith complained about, attacked him resulting in an eye injury. They also took away his gold bracelet. On July 31, Sajith had travelled to Anayara in a pre-paid auto after getting a fare slip of `113. However, when he reached his destination, the driver demanded `150 and the two entered into a verbal duel.

On Tuesday, when the 31-year-old reached the city and was walking past the autorickshaw stand, he complained to a driver and showed him the fare slip. Then, the driver who had taken him the last time, arrived at scene accompanied by a group of driver friends. They attacked Sajith and then took away his bracelet. Sajith said he protested against the extra charge the last time as he didn’t have enough money.  “When I was crying after the bracelet was snatched off me, they hit me on my eyes,” Sajith said.

The police at first didn’t take the case seriously. Though they registered a case, they didn’t provide Sajith a copy of the FIR. This was not the first time auto drives from the Thampanoor pre-paid stand have come under the scanner. Last week, an autorickshaw driver was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman passenger while going to drop her at Karakkamandapam at night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema