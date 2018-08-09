Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A selfless service to create a hunger-free society

Volunteers of Hunger Free Ananthapuri distributes free food to poor people aiming to eliminate hunger

Published: 09th August 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of HFA distributing food

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   In a country where hundreds still feel hunger pangs, a lot of food is being wasted. And, determined to stop this is Hunger Free Ananthapuri (HRA), an organisation run by a group of volunteers. They have undertaken an initiative to distribute free food, aiming to eliminate hunger. 
HRA was started by Abhijith, Manjula, Varun, Harish and Gokul. The group collects food from different places and distributes it to the poor. “The concept is simple. We collect leftover food from hotels and cafeterias and distribute it to hungry people,” says Varun, a group member. 

Started one year ago, HRA has received an encouraging response from all quarters. “For some it means nothing, but for us it means a lot. Currently, we are supplying homely foods to patients at various hospital.Earlier, we used to distribute food through the group ‘Eat at Trivandrum,” he adds. Every Sunday, HRA distributes food, mainly rice gruel and curry, to people in hospitals and they feed more than 40 people every Sunday from the food they collect from ‘Kappayum Kattanum’, a local restaurant.

At present, HRA has 22 members. “When we initially started distributing food, only few members were there. But, a lot of people are joining us now in this mission to create a hunger-free society,” said Varun.With no plans of stopping what they do, Varun says the team has been bearing the expenses from their own pocket. “We have plans to expand this to other parts of the state as well. Now, our plan is to distribute free food in orphanages for Onam,” he says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects