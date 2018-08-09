IWAI gets Cabinet nod to pick up equity in KWIL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow equity of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), an SPV floated for the development of waterways. The decision is meant to speed up activities and develop waterways in a time-bound manner. The SPV floated by the state government, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and others currently has an equity ratio of 49:49:2.

The Cabinet gave its nod for this year’s Onam celebrations. As part of the week-long celebrations from August 24 to 30, Kowdiar to Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram will be declared a festival zone.

Devendra Kumar Singh, who is returning to Kerala after a Central deputation, has been appointed as principal secretary, Agriculture, and Agriculture Production Commissioner.Two posts of senior residents will be created in the endocrinology department of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The employees of the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council will be appointed through PSC.

The Cabinet approved the guidelines for issuing bonus to PSU employees for 2017-18.

The Cabinet decided to allow the Kochi Corporation to hand over 3.3 acres to GJ Eco Power Ltd for establishing a waste-to-energy plant in Brahmapuram.