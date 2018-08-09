Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IWAI gets Cabinet nod to pick up equity in KWIL

 The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow equity of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), an SPV floated for the

Published: 09th August 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow equity of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), an SPV floated for the development of waterways. The decision is meant to speed up activities and develop waterways in a time-bound manner. The SPV floated by the state government, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and others currently has an equity ratio of 49:49:2.

The Cabinet gave its nod for this year’s Onam celebrations. As part of the week-long celebrations from August 24 to 30, Kowdiar to Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram will be declared a festival zone.

Devendra Kumar Singh, who is returning to Kerala after a Central deputation, has been appointed as principal secretary, Agriculture, and Agriculture Production Commissioner.Two posts of senior residents will be created in the endocrinology department of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. 

The employees of the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council will be appointed through PSC. 
The Cabinet approved the guidelines for issuing bonus to PSU employees for 2017-18.
The Cabinet decided to allow the Kochi Corporation to hand over 3.3 acres to GJ Eco Power Ltd for establishing a waste-to-energy plant in Brahmapuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IWAI KWIL Kerala waterways LDF government Cochin International Airport Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects