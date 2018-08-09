Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kadinamkulam panchayat scripts an Onam success story

For the third year in a row, Kadinamkulam panchayat will offer a vegetable and banana bumper harvest during the Onam season. 

Published: 09th August 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third year in a row, Kadinamkulam panchayat will offer a vegetable and banana bumper harvest during the Onam season. Thanks to the efforts of some 1,500 women, the panchayat is set to harvest some 140,000 bananas and a range of vegetables cultivated through multiple cropping vegetables in 180-acre fallow land holdings spread over 23 wards.  

“The fallow land cultivation has been included in the MGNREG programme. We had entered into an agreement with the owner of the fallow land, promising him to pay some 20 per cent of the profit earned from the agricultural produce,” said Ramachandran, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO), MGNREG, Kadinamkulam grama panchayat. 

According to the AEO, some 84 self-help groups in the panchayat are involved in farming. “Each group consists of five to 15 workers. They were entrusted with the upkeep of two to two-and-half acres of land. Each of this plot consists of around 1,000 plantains and varieties like amaranthus, ladies finger, chilli, snake-gourd and others. They are organic and safe to consume,” adds Ramachandran. 

Panchayat president Felix P said that special Onam outlets will be opened across the panchayats to sell products at reasonable price. The surplus will be handed over either to Horticrop or to neighbouring panchayats. The panchayat has also undertaken group farming as some 20 groups under the Kudumbasree Mission are successfully carrying out initiatives like ornamental plant cultivation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects