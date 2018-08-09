Roping young minds for Killiyar mission

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city corporation is all set to launch an awareness campaign at schools on Thursday and Friday as part of the Killiyar City Mission. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and standing committee chairman will conduct the awareness campaign. The focus will be on schools situated near Killiyar. As many as 20 schools will be covered by the corporation in the two-day campaign. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness among school students about the importance of protecting Killiyar. The Killiyar City Mission aims to clear the river of filth accumulated over the years and ensure that the river flows freely. A door-to-door campaign will also be conducted.

“The new generation plays a big role in bringing changes in the society. The corporation has decided to first create awareness among students about the importance of preserving the river, who will then educate their families. So, the rejuvenation of Killiyar should begin with the younger generation,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor. A quiz competition will also be conducted for students as part of this campaign on August 10. Those students who have qualified the quiz competition conducted at school levels will participate in the final round.

Though it was earlier decided to launch the campaign at ward levels from August 5, the Corporation decided to postpone the same to August 18 after a meeting held by the Mayor with the Killiyar city mission organising committee. The decision to extend the date was taken due to rain.

It was in April that rejuvenation of River Killiyar got the much-needed attention in the form of Killiyar Mission, a voluntary programme marked out by Haritha Kerala Mission to clean the river through people participation. The various measures being planned for the protection of the river includes construction of check dams, strengthening the boundaries by laying geo-textiles, planting trees and others.

The initiative is taken up by the corporation based on its Mega Cleaning Project, and it will be overseen by a committee with Mayor V K Prasanth as its chairman, Development Standing Committee chairperson Vanchiyoor Babu as its general convener and all standing committee chairpersons as its co-conveners.

The one-day cleaning programme of Killiyar is being planned for September 8.

major campaign

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness among school students about the importance of

protecting Killiyar.

The Killiyar City Mission aims to clear the river of filth accumulated over the years and ensure that the river flows freely.

A quiz competition will also be conducted for students as part of this campaign on August 10. Those students who have qualified the quiz competition conducted at school levels will participate in the final round