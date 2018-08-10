More cops to be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram to ensure hassle-free Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apart from the buzz, colour and gaiety, Onam season is also marked by mad rush, huge traffic blocks and recurring law and order issues including pickpocket and housebreaking. To deal with such scenarios, the city police will deploy 1,800 policemen on special duty in the city area so as to manage traffic movement as well as provide security to people’s life and property.

The 1800-member workforce will be distributed in selected pockets like Chalai market, which witness huge footfall close to Onam days.

As per City Police Commissioner P Prakash, the policemen will be deployed in markets and close to commercial establishments like shops where more people are expected to gather. During nighttime, police personnel will be deployed to marketplaces so that public can shop till midnight without being perturbed by antisocial elements.

The police cover would be extended to tourist destinations and other cultural zones within the city.

“The District Tourism Promotion Council will be setting up about 30 venues that will be having cultural activities as well as counters and stalls. Those areas would attract a huge crowd and hence we will be deploying more force in such places,” Prakash said.

To curb incidents of pickpockets, eve teasing, chain snatching as well as road rage, the Police Department will install around 50 additional cameras in key spots like Kanakakunnu palace, where cultural activities take place throughout the Onam season.

The department will also set up a special control room on the occasion to coordinate its activities. Taking into account the long holidays, the police will be forming special beat patrolling teams to ensure that empty houses are not being robbed.

“Last year, the special beat team was successful in preventing the robbers from striking at empty houses. Since the schools and offices will be closed, a lot of families move out of the city after locking down their houses. This year also we are planning to set up such patrolling teams,” Commissioner said.

The Police Dept will install around 50 additional cameras in key spots