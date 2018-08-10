Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Workshop on Low Carbon Campuses

The workshop held for teachers and students will be inaugurated by M Vincent, Kovalam MLA.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), with the support of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE), Government of Kerala, is implementing a project on Estimation of Carbon Footprint in School Campuses and Creation of Low Carbon School Campuses in the district.

As part of this, a one-day workshop to elaborate on the project and to prepare a working model will be organised at the HSS for Girls, Venganoor on Friday at 9.30 am. The workshop held for teachers and students will be inaugurated by M Vincent, Kovalam MLA.

B Sreelatha, Headmistress, HSS for Girls Venganoor, will give the welcome address. The programme will be presided over by C K Peethambaran, Director, Agriculture Division, CISSA. The introductory speech will be delivered by B V Suresh Babu, Director, Energy & Clean Technologies.

