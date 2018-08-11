Advocate Ayyappan Pillai reminiscences meeting with Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ayyappan Pillai, the 106-year-old freedom fighter, reminisced his meeting with Mahatma Gandhi while interacting with students of Government Model High School. Replying to a question, he said it was on January 20, 1930, he met Gandhiji as a student. The students had paid a visit to his residence on the anniversary of Quit India movement.

Pillai became active when asked about his meeting with Gandhi. He called upon students to work for the country, love each other and to live with values. He said Quit India Day should be remembered for the valiant sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Model School headmaster R S Suresh Babu presided over the function. NCC cadets of the school saluted Pillai with the tricolour and the school choir sang ‘Vandemataram’. The headmaster wrapped Pillai with a khadar shawl and students placed a Gandhi cap on his head. School Gandhi Darshan convenor K N Devaki Devi, School NCC officer Ramesh Kumar, Gandhian leaders R Naryanan Thambi, V Sukumaran and programme officer J M Rahim spoke.